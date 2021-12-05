David Payette

 Skip to main content
(Bahda to grandkids), 83, passed November 7, 2021. Survived by wife of 58 years Andrea (Haas), three fabulous children, Teri Stevens, Daniel Payette, and Diane Osterhoudt. He also had 12 fantastic grandchildren and seven amazing greats. Born in Taos, NM, he lived in Tucson since age nine. A Vietnam vet, he proudly served in the Navy over 12-years on carriers Kittyhawk, Shangri-La, and Forrestal. He was a heavy equipment haul-truck operator for 30 years at the mines and a Pima County Juvenile Detention officer for 10 years. He loved family, Native American history, guns, planes, ships, football (Green Bay Packers) and the desert. Services at Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Marana on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

