David Redlin

REDLIN, David Gerhard Rev.
85, faithful servant of The Word, received his crown of eternal life November 18, 2020. David, born January 30, 1935, was second of two children born to Rev. Gerhard and Wilhelmina Redlin in Watertown, WI. In 1958, he graduated from Northwestern College in Watertown. He married Susan Nesta in May 1960. He earned his Doctor of Theology from Wisconsin Ev. Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI in June 1961 and moved to Nebraska to begin his 53-year ministry. After calls to Warren and Phoenix, AZ he landed at Good Shepherd, Tucson in 1971. He established missions, preschools, a K-8 school and was Board Chairman of East Fork Lutheran Nursery on the Apache Reservation. He retired in 2014, but never stopped telling others of the love of Jesus. David is survived by wife, Susan Redlin (Tucson); sister, Phyllis Westerhaus (Milwaukee, WI); sister-in-law, Barbara and Don Kehr (Tequesta, FL); daughter, Kristin and Jerry Strong; daughter, Kara Vatthauer; daughter, Raquel and Greg Coleman; daughter, Nicole and Mike Malley; son, Joshua and Machelle Redlin (all of Tucson); 14 grandchildren; 2 great- grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and parishioners whom he loved like family. Viewing @ 10:00 a.m. Celebration of Life Service @ 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020. Good Shepherd Lutheran Ev. Church, 4090 S. Melpomene Way, Tucson. 520-631-9923.
