ROBROCK, David Paul
David Paul Robrock- historian, storyteller, author, and librarian- died unexpectedly at home in Tucson of a heart attack.
His degrees include: University of Wyoming B.A and M.A. in History and Master of Library Science, Denver University. 1971-1975, he served as a Captain in the US Army in Military Intelligence
In 1972, he married his soulmate Janice Carlson (who he met in the University of Wyoming library) and they spent 38 wonderful years together, living in different places and traveling frequently. They first came to Tucson in 1982 and when employment took them elsewhere, they maintained a house here, returning permanently when they retired in 2011.
His librarian career included the University of Houston, University of Nevada/Las Vegas (Special Collections), and University of Arizona.
David was an authority on Western US mining and military history and adored Mark Twain. He edited "Missouri '49er: the Journal of William W. Hunter on the Southern Gold Trail" and wrote numerous articles He was a member of the Arizona Historical Society for more than two decades and served on the Docent Council. An enthusiastic member of the Society of Southwestern Authors, he made presentations and wrote award-winning essays. 2012 to 2016, David served in the University of Arizona docent program.
He and his wife, Janice created the Janice and David Robrock Legacy Scholarship Fund at the University of Wyoming. For further details about his life and survivors, please google "David Paul Robrock."
Donations in his honor would be welcome at the Friends of the Pima County Library (pimafriends.com, or 2230 N. Country Club, Tucson AZ 85716, tax-deductible) or the Mark Kelly for Senate campaign (markkelly.com, not tax-deductible).
A celebration of life with Mexican beer and food will be scheduled when permitted, assumed spring 2021. He will be buried at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Maratha. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET.
