David Vanover

Vanover, David Eugene, age 89, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 8, 2022. David was born to Riley M. Vanover and Inez Colman Vanover on September 30, 1932. David proudly served as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. David went on to serve 28 years as a firefighter for the Tucson Fire Department, where he was one of the first responders at the Pioneer Hotel fire of 1970. David retired as a Captain for the Tucson Fire Department and ended his firefighting career as a volunteer Chief of the Arivaca Fire Department. David was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Elizabeth Vanover. Survived by three children, William Vanover, Stacy Vanover, Eileen Rendon, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be held at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, AZ 85706 on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.