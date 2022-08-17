David Williams

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
of Tucson, AZ died August 11, 2022 having just celebrated his 83rd birthday.  He grew up in Monroe, MI and graduated from the Universities of Toledo, Arizona, and Utah (PhD).  Beloved professor in the U of A Communication Dept. for 33 years, David taught oral interpretation, literature, fiction, and poetry.  He is survived by Gail, his adored wife of 61 years, daughter Rosalind Greene (Rick), grandsons Cameron (Katie) and Barrett, and sister Marilyn Horen (Don).  David loved travel, the outdoors, running (7 marathons), reading, Wildcat athletics, theater, music, dancing, and his family.  We know he is dancing in heaven with his daughter Becca.  Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, August 26 at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church.  Arrangements by Hudgel's Funeral Home.

