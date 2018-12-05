DAVIS, Sandra Marie (Pepping)
75, of Safford, passed peacefully into eternal life Friday, November 30, 2018, in Tucson. She was born November 13, 1943, in Davenport, Iowa to Leo Kenneth Pepping and Etta Marie (Clanton) Pepping. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Lee Pepping. Sandra graduated from Tucson High School and later earned her Nursing Degree from Pima Community College, working first at Tucson Medical Center, then at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, her high school sweetheart, David Ray Davis. She is dearly remembered by her children, Paul (Nancy), Nancie (Robert Lenon), and Kenneth (Brooke Gallagher); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Anneta Branch and many nieces and nephews. At her request, no services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by VINING FUNERAL HOME.