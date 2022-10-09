Dawn Michelle Lowe, 51, died on Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a 2 year battle with cancer. She was born in Napa, CA, to parents Harper and Mary Ann (Dietz, M.D.) Lowe, graduated from Napa's Vintage High School, and got her RN degree from Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA. She was a member of Napa Rainbow for Girls, served as a Worthy Advisor, and was a member of Napa Eastern Star. She moved to Tucson, AZ, in 2005. She spent her career mostly in home health care, which she loved, and was most recently a supervisor in the downtown Tucson offices of Care Well. She loved cats, was a lifelong fan of reading, and an aficionado of science fiction and fantasy. She earned her private pilot's license and enjoyed flying with her Dad (also a licensed pilot.) She is survived by her parents of Green Valley, AZ, and sister and brother-in-law, Tracy and Patrick Lynch of Sacramento, CA. There will be no service. Donations to American Cancer Society if desired.