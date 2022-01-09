MORELAND, Dawn

passed away December 8, 2021. Dawn was born in Tucson on October 20, 1942 to Charles and Verna Hollinger. After graduation from the University of Arizona, Dawn became a teacher at Fickett Junior High and taught there for 30 years. Dawn was a loving wife, mother, sister, "Grams" and teacher.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby; daughters, Robyn (Judy), Jana and Diane (Greg); sons, Tristan (Rachael) and Bryce; sisters, Marjorie Osterholtz and Charlene (Bill) Weber and 12 grandchildren.

Dawn will always be remembered as a dedicated teacher, very loving wife, mother, and "Grams". Mom we miss you so very much.

At Dawns request, there will be no public service. The family kindly requests donations to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in the name of Dawn Moreland at support.hssaz.org Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.