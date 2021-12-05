Daylen Mikkelson

MIKKELSON, Daylen Eric

of Tucson, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was 23. Daylen was born on July 2, 1998, in Tucson, the much beloved son of Tj Mikkelson and Eric Mikkelson.

Daylen is survived by his daughter, Scarlett Rose; his sisters, Kaylie Marinda and Delaney Grace; his brother, Brody James; his mother Tj and his father Eric and bonus mom Nicole; his grandmothers, Gloria Czudek and Melinda Brunell; his uncle, David Czudek; his uncle, Kevin Mikkelson and his girlfriend Alysha Maddox, as well as innumerable aunts, uncles, cousins and extended bonus family.

Daylen loved life. His smile was known to light up a room, but his daughter brought the biggest smiles to his face. "You make me strive to become a better person and you are a true light in my life" he shared on her 2nd birthday. He adored his girlfriend Alysha, and was having a blast setting up his first home with her. Thanks to her support, he was not just surviving but thriving through his cancer treatments. He loved doing tricks on his scooter and sharing videos of his best flips and stunts with his friends. At home, he had a special bond with Buddy, his rescue dog that he fell in love with as a foster dad. Daylen graduated from Pantano High School with the class of 2016.

His years were too few, but he maintained a spirit of joy, peace, and optimism that infused into so many of the relationships that surrounded him. There will be a Dedication ceremony at Daylen's 'second home' the Purple Heart Park skate park once the memorial bench in his honor is complete.Daylen's life was cut short by Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a highly aggressive form of brain cancer. His parents ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Daylen's memory be made to The Cure Starts Now, the leader in DIPG research.