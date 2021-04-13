Dean Retsinas

 Skip to main content
RETSINAS, Dean Peter

was born April 8, 1962 and passed away April 9, 2021 in Tucson. He is survived by his mother, Nora G. Retsinas and was predeceased by his sister, Demetra "Demi" and his father, James Retsinas. The family has requested the services be private. Arrangements are entrusted to EVERGREEN MORTUARY & CEMETERY.

