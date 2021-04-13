Dean Retsinas

RETSINAS, Dean Peter
was born April 8, 1962 and passed away April 9, 2021 in Tucson. He is survived by his mother, Nora G. Retsinas and was predeceased by his sister, Demetra "Demi" and his father, James Retsinas. The family has requested the services be private. Arrangements are entrusted to EVERGREEN MORTUARY & CEMETERY.
