DEAN, William R. Jr.
Son of William R. Dean Sr. and Mildred Edmunds Dean, born September 7, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, died August 20, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. Bill served in WWII as an officer and a B24 pilot of the 90th Jolly Rodgers. He flew over 40 combat missions in the South Pacific Theater from 1942-1945. William was the beloved husband of Carol Styrmoe. He was the father of W. Rayner Dean; grandfather of Geneva Dean Martinez and great-grandfather of Sophia Martinez and Gabriel Martinez; step-father of Eric Richard Styrmoe, Scott William Styrmoe and the late Susan Styrmoe Ledbetter; step-grandfather of Emily Styrmoe Hendons, Eric Scott Styrmoe and Lily Styrmoe. Please join his family for a Celebration of Bill's Life on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 East Pima St.