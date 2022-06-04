Deb Hancock

If you ever received a hug from Deb, you remember. It was a series of hugs... a repeated hug, hug, hug, imbued with love and smiles. Her warm embrace will be missed by her husband, Danil, her four sisters; Linda, Gloria, Cynthia and Carma, her son Jerry, her granddaughter Bella, her son-in-law Erik, her daughter-in-law Maria, and all of her family, friends, neighbors, and cousins.

We lost our Deb the evening of May 16, 2022. She spent her last moments outside under Arizona Skies, looking up at the stars while watching the lunar eclipse. Deb moved to Saddlebrooke, Arizona from Bend, Oregon in 2019.

Wife, mother, sister, friend, artist, gardener, exquisite cook, singer of silly songs, lover of words, survivor of cancer, funny, smart, passionate, compassionate girl, we miss your incredible energy, Deb. We are grateful for all the gifts you brought us; endless gifts that still live inside of us. Thank you, Deb. We are celebrating Deb's life with a series of small, private gatherings with friends and family who stood beside her always. In lieu of flowers, Deb's family requests that you live every moment with profound awareness of the impermanence of all things except love. We hope that you enjoy life, learn to forgive, and relinquish control over things that don't matter. Arrangements by Neptune Society.