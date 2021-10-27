Debbie Domanico

It has been eight years since the Lord took you from us. You are truly missed by your loving kids, Renee, Joe, Clar, and Charlie, your mother, Virginai Perrow, your sisters, Vonnie and Terry, your brothers, Tom and Mike, your ten grandchildren and your loving husband, Frank. You were an exceptional mother, a wonderful grandmother and a loving wife to Frank. Rest in peace in heaven with your son, Gabriel. We all love you and miss you so much!