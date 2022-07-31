Debbie Weller

Debbie, my sister Debbie always complained that I was guilty of being the mean older sister when we were kids. Why did my parents need more kids than me? So, I didn't really abuse Debbie and Bob, but I was she who must be obeyed when Mom and Dad were gone. Later in life, Deb rose from minion to best friend. We traveled together visiting family and friends. We toured together seeing Europe and Mexico. Trips were always more fun with Deb. She became a close aunt to her niece Emiley and great aunt to Abby. She was more than a mere grandmother to Christina, generous to a fault. Shopping with Debbie was an adventure. Quick to not make a decision, we languished for hours searching for the perfect garden plants. Christmas shopping devolved to on line. Deb was a whiz at Ebay, and her collections of dolls was awesome. My husband Clayton and my brother Bob have a lifetime supply of flannel shirts thanks to Debbie's Christmas gifts. It was at the Rudeout, she was able to let go of normal life, indulging in the adult beverages and entertainments far from kids and rules. That lakeside party usually took place around her birthday, so it was a double celebration. Debbie and I loved to watch mystery series, especially if they involved English accents. When together, we'd binge watch for hours. When apart, we'd send each other the titles of the latest ones available, followed by chitchat of what we'd seen. For any occasion, we share cake with double cream frosting. It was during the last years of her life she exhibited true courage. She and I grew closer as we struggled against her onset of cancer. I spent as much time as I could with her, taking her to the treatments, taking her shopping, sitting and talking about people, good times and bad. She'll be sorely miss by family and by her beloved dogs. So good-bye, Debbie. I shall miss you every second of every day until it's my time to leave this world. Love you so much, your sister, Linda. Debbie is survived by: her brother Bob Ayres, her sister Linda Clayton, son Stephen Weller and his wife Deborah, and son Peter Weller and his wife Jennifer. Debbie Weller, May 25, 1949. left June 20, 2022 Arrangements by East Lawn Palms Mortuary.