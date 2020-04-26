Deborah Elkins

ELKINS , Deborah Z.
a fearless, wise and caring woman and mother, passed away on April 9, 2020. Wife to her husband George, the love of her life, travelling and two-step dancing partner. She was certainly a cat person but loved her furry-grand-puppy, Brigh to bits. Deb was a dedicated literacy volunteer, volunteer instructor at the Downtown YMCA and a leader in the legal community. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her loving sister, Kathy and the lights of her world - "the kids"- Chris and Cristina. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a cat shelter, or pass forward an act of kindness in Deb's memory. We will hold a celebration of Deb's life in this world at a later time when social distancing is a thing of the past. Consider our short time together, enjoy a tequila, and say a prayer for Deb. Arrangements by ABBEY FUNERAL CHAPEL.
