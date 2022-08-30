Deborah Martinez-Garibay

Deborah was born on September 2, 1978 and was reunited with her "Dani Jo" on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Deborah was a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister, a cousin, a friend, and a PROUD SELFLESS VETERAN. Deborah loved the game of golf, was passionate about her fellow veterans, and her precious family. It was not unusual to see Deborah pulling a wagon with her dog Haji through her neighborhood. Her idea of a good time was an evening of "forced family fun time", great Indian food and a good margarita. Deborah was the ambassador for the PGA H.O.P.E. program where she was able to focus on her sense of purpose by reintegrating at-risk veterans back into the local community. Deborah never knew a stranger; always the first one to step up and help people. Her laughter, oh her laughter! It could fill an entire room and consumed her entire body - her big beautiful brown eyes would light up. Tried and true, Deborah did not know defeat, the words "impossible" or "no" did not exist; many times, choosing the hard way just because. Deborah dedicated her life to service after September 11th, enlisting in the Army and serving loyally until she retired 16 years later. That wasn't the end to her life of service - Deborah continued to devote her time to those around her, especially local veterans. Deborah never hesitated to place the needs of her close friends and family above her own. It is with tremendous sadness that we see the chapter close for this incredible human - as her girl would say, "tia Deborah is a legend". We will love you forever our BADASS, RED lipstick wearing WONDER WOMAN. Deborah is survived by her parents, Joe and Margaret Martinez; her daughter, Ryane Michelle; sisters, Connie (David) Hall, Michelle (Lance) LaVetter and Joanna (Mike) Caballero and husband, Gabriel Garibay. Nephews, Andrew and Kyle; nieces, Delaney, Rachel and Gabby and most favorite sidekick of all, Aaralyn Rae, aka "ohh baby". This does not include the numerous friends Deborah accumulated throughout her life. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.