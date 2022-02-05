Deborah Soule

Deborah Gorham Soule passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. Deborah was born in Lewiston, Maine on April 1, 1951, to Nancy and Roger Gorham. She spent her youth in Cape Elizabeth, ME and graduated from Maplebrook School in Amenia, NY and the New England School for Pediatrics in Boston, MA. Deborah married John Soule in Portland, ME on September 13, 1986. She and John soon moved to Tucson, AZ where they especially loved exploring Sabino Canyon. She is survived by her husband, John Soule of Tucson; father, Roger Gorham of Chapel Hill, NC; sister, Anne Gorham Bodfish of South Portland, ME; sister, Lucy Gorham of Carrboro, NC; nieces, Jennifer Audet and Rebecca Castoldi and nephew, Nathan Gorham Schweke and several great-nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother, Nancy Gorham. Deb will always be remembered for her great kindness and patience. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to especially thank longtime friends and caregivers, Mary Jane and Art Knapp of Tucson for their friendship and loving kindness towards Deb and her husband, John. A Memorial Service will be held in Tucson at a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona: https://hssaz.org, or to the hospice of your choice.