Deborah Upton

UPTON, Deborah Ruth
On January 1, 2021 Deborah Ruth Upton passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, following a brief hospitalization and a six-day Hospice stay in Tucson, Arizona. She was 89. Born the second daughter to Joshua and Helen Upton in Reading, Massachusetts on November 2, 1931. Deborah was a musical prodigy, mastering the violin at a very young age and blossoming that talent into a full career. First as a virtuoso and later with the Phoenix Symphony, along the way providing countless numbers of budding violinists assistance by virtue of individual instruction. Deborah settled in Tempe with her family in 1965 until moving to the town of Patagonia in 1997, where she lived joyfully and happily for more than 23 years. Deborah was a voracious reader, once joking "I think I've read every book in the Patagonia Library at least twice!" She loved crossword puzzles and did them daily. She also loved animals, having had several beautiful pets of both the cat and dog variety over the many years. Most of all however, she loved her children always teaching the value of honesty, integrity and individual responsibility, while forever offering her unconditional love and support. She will be remembered for her intelligence, humor and quick wit, fierce independence and adventurous spirit. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas U. Spinosa and John D. Spinosa and daughter-in-law, Rosita R. Spinosa. Rest in peace Mother. You were dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Following cremation, Deborah will be interred with her father and mother in Reading, MA. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.