Debra Evans

EVANS, Debra Jean

(Schamberger)

64, passed away at home on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with her children by her side.

Born June 14, 1957, in North Dakota she was raised in East Grand Forks by her mother Lota and father, Walter Schamberger. She shared many fond memories of summers at their cabin on Maple Lake with her brother Richard (and many cousins) and told epic tales of the fierce cold and snow they endured during winters. Not surprising, Debbie moved to the sunshine of Tucson, AZ in 1980 and never left. Raising her children among the saguaros of Pictures Rocks she took pride in the rural place she made home and formed many lasting friendships in the area.

Working hard as the longtime manager of the Wagon Wheel Post, Deb was a staple of the community for many years with her great smile, sharp wit, and fondness to talk, talk and talk some more. She enjoyed sharing her wonderful sense of humor, friendly banter and, of course, a scoop of gossip with the locals while dishing out clever insults and backhanded compliments to unsuspecting tourists and townies to the enjoyment of her regulars and friends.