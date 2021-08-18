Debra Evans

EVANS, Debra Jean
(Schamberger)
64, passed away at home on Thursday, August 5, 2021, with her children by her side.
Born June 14, 1957, in North Dakota she was raised in East Grand Forks by her mother Lota and father, Walter Schamberger. She shared many fond memories of summers at their cabin on Maple Lake with her brother Richard (and many cousins) and told epic tales of the fierce cold and snow they endured during winters. Not surprising, Debbie moved to the sunshine of Tucson, AZ in 1980 and never left. Raising her children among the saguaros of Pictures Rocks she took pride in the rural place she made home and formed many lasting friendships in the area.
Working hard as the longtime manager of the Wagon Wheel Post, Deb was a staple of the community for many years with her great smile, sharp wit, and fondness to talk, talk and talk some more. She enjoyed sharing her wonderful sense of humor, friendly banter and, of course, a scoop of gossip with the locals while dishing out clever insults and backhanded compliments to unsuspecting tourists and townies to the enjoyment of her regulars and friends.
She was a great mom that loved her children; and all the other Picture Rocks kids she gave a homecooked meal, safe home, and tough love to. She knew everyone and was a heavily involved parent, serving in PTA, Troop Mother, Team Mom and was always there to cheer us on at our ball games. For many years she enjoyed serving in 4-H leadership with her good friends. She loved having big dogs and spoiling them, taking in many over the years on her acre.
Debbie adored her brother, nieces and nephews in Tucson and missed her mother and family in Minnesota. She enjoyed a close friendship with her sister-in-law and brother-in-law; and joins her long love Robert Evans on the other side. She doted on her kids, loved their spouses, and cherished her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 Lunch and Reception follows until 1:00 p.m., Glover Ranch, 13400 West Twin Peaks Road, Marana, AZ. For more info: Contact Frank West at (801) 706-7111.