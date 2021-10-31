Debra Zeigler

With a sad heart we announce the passing of Debra Lynn Zeigler on October 20, 2021. She was born in New York City on October 11, 1957 to the late Edward and Betty Saiffer. She married her sweetheart, David on February 14, 1975 and went on to make a loving home for 46 years. The great loves of Debbie's life were serving her Lord and being a proud grandmother to Aryana, Urijah, Malachi, Ezra, Asher and Aila. Debbie is also survived by her son, Justin (Chris); daughter, Bridget (Josh); brother, Michael and many nieces and nephews. Please join us in a celebration of Debbie's life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cortaro Road. Our beloved Debbie will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.