 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Debra Zeigler

Debra Zeigler

ZEIGLER, Debra Lynn

With a sad heart we announce the passing of Debra Lynn Zeigler on October 20, 2021. She was born in New York City on October 11, 1957 to the late Edward and Betty Saiffer. She married her sweetheart, David on February 14, 1975 and went on to make a loving home for 46 years. The great loves of Debbie's life were serving her Lord and being a proud grandmother to Aryana, Urijah, Malachi, Ezra, Asher and Aila. Debbie is also survived by her son, Justin (Chris); daughter, Bridget (Josh); brother, Michael and many nieces and nephews. Please join us in a celebration of Debbie's life at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the New Life Bible Fellowship, 4900 W. Cortaro Road. Our beloved Debbie will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 35: Holiday supply issues

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News