Dee Pierce

PIERCE, Dee Dee

of Tucson, Arizona passed away December 21, 2021 at 2:30 a.m.

Dee Dee was born in Gary, Indiana March 14, 1949. She was married to Gary K. Pierce for 47 years and had one daughter Cherise Moore. She is survived by her husband, Gary K. Pierce of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Cherise Moore of Tucson, AZ; sister, Sonja Remmen, Vista, CA; nephew, John Remmen of Vista, CA; grandchildren, Christopher Moore of Warren, OR, Samantha Moore of Tucson, AZ, Allison Moore of Phoenix, AZ, Aubrey Jensen of Tucson, AZ, and A.J. Coggins of Bountiful, UT and great-grandchildren, Sophia Villanueva, Santi Villanueva, Sasha Villanueva, Sal Villanueva, Taylor Jensen, Carly Jensen, Tessa Jensen, Steel Coggins and Flora Coggins.

Dee was a devoted Christian. She loved the Lord and she attended Community Bible Church in Benson, AZ where she resided for 18 years. She was an avid Equestrian and participated in J6 Ranch events and won many Blue Ribbons with her horse, Bud. Dee loved all animals and she rescued many dogs, cats, goats, ducks, chickens and her two horses Sandy and Bud. Dee also was a landscape Designer in Tucson, where she lived over 30 years. Dee attended the University of Arizona where she studied Horticulture and Landscape Design.