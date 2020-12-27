LEVI, Deena Dossey
Deena Dossey Levi passed away in Tucson, Arizona on December 18, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease and Covid-19. Deena was the loving wife of Sue Wells, devoted mother of David Levi, caring mother-in-law of Courtney and adoring grandmother of Parker and Chloe Levi.
Deena was born in 1945 to Bill and Virginia Dossey (Leach) in San Diego. In her youth, Deena loved modern dance and public speaking and debate, winning many awards along the way. Throughout her life she embraced her San Diego roots, having a deep love for the ocean and the mountains alike. She graduated from San Diego State University and National University. Deena was an avid cook all her life. In the 1980's, she started a catering business, wrote cooking books and taught cooking classes. She was always passionate about helping others, and in the late 1980's after receiving her master's degree in Psychology, she made it official and started a psychotherapy practice. She helped countless individuals for nearly two decades, until her retirement.
Deena and Sue moved to Sue's hometown of Tucson in 2014 and built their dream home overlooking the desert and the mountains. They loved exploring the area, spending time with close friends and traveling the country in their motor home with their dog, Niki.
In addition to Sue and David, Courtney, Parker and Chloe, Deena is survived and missed by her cousin, Robert King and her extended King, Wells, Jay and Levi families, as well as her former spouse, Donald Levi. She will also be missed deeply by her many, many friends in both San Diego and Tucson, as well as her dedicated and loving caregiver, Lorena.
A memorial service to celebrate Deena's life will be planned and communicated at a later date. Should you wish to make a donation in Deena's memory, please consider Cure Alzheimer's (https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/deena-levi/) or Harmony House (www.harmonytucson.net) Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.