Dehlia Baffert

Lifelong Nogalian, passed away on August 18, 2021. She was born December 15, 1922 to Charles and Maria Teresa Holler in Nogales, AZ. Dehlia was a great resource for anything relating to Nogales history and enjoyed telling stories of her childhood on Crawford Street. Her eyes would light up as she shared the joy of growing up in her beloved Nogales. One of her early achievements in life was representing Nogales at the 1939 World's Fair in San Francisco as the Drum Majorette for the Nogales High School Drum and Bugle Corps. She went to work in the County Assessor's Office after graduating high school and in 1946 she met her future husband, Pierre S. Baffert, who happened to be her new boss. They married in 1948 and raised a family of five boisterous children. Her greatest joy in life was raising her family and creating a home that was full of love and laughter. Dehlia's love of her family and Catholic faith were the cornerstones of her life.