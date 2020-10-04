Dejan Markovich

MARKOVICH, Dejan Branko, M.D.
Dejan, age 88, died peacefully September 13, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's dementia. His wife of 50 years, Susan Cooper Markovich, was with him at his bedside. Dejan was born in Belgrade, Serbia, in the former Yugoslavia, where he graduated from medical school in 1956. He emigrated to Chicago, Illinois, in 1961. Specializing in psychiatry, he established a 30-year private practice including hospital affiliations with Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Medical Center. Dejan and Susan met and married in Chicago in March of 1970. They raised their sons, Michael and Matthew, in Wilmette, Illinois, from 1971 - 1998. They then "retired" to Tucson, Arizona, where Dejan continued to practice and also worked as a locum tenens doctor in California, Alaska, and Montana. He definitely found his calling in psychiatry and loved helping people with mental health issues and applying his expertise in psychotherapy, psychopharmacology, and psychoeducation. He spoke five languages fluently (others less so), traveled to six continents, and accumulated a vast collection of books, cookbooks, and recorded media over the years. As he said, "Home is where the books are!" He was particularly proud of his Serbian lineage, history, and traditions. Dejan was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Alexander (also known as "Sasha") from his first marriage. He is survived by Susan, Michael, Matthew (Maya) and their sons, Felix and Alexei. Memorial services will be announced when they can be attended in person. Donations in his name can be made to: Friends of Slavic Studies, University of Arizona Foundation; Tucson Symphony Orchestra; Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.
