DEL RIO, Gilbert
Gil, 85, a lifelong resident of Tucson was surrounded by family at home when he passed July 19, 2018. Gil was the life of the party and had everyone laughing. It was rare that he met someone and didn't strike up a conversation. He spoke first in Spanish to see if he would get a response as he loved to speak Spanish. His passion for music led him to play drums in many bands including back-up for Louis Leon. He played in many salsa groups in Tucson. Later in life he enjoyed photography classes at Pima College. He began annual treks to Sail Beach in CA with his wife and daughters where he sat on the boardwalk and watched people. Gil never missed the Annual X-Mas Party at his grandson Billy's. So much Mexican Food and cerveza. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Connie DelRio; sister, Chris Barnet and granddaughter, Genna. Survived by wife, Agnes married 47 years; son, George DelRio and daughters, Sherry (Kenny) Jacome and Toni (Earl) Solheid. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren too numerous to name. Visitation Saturday, July 28, 2918, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, 2545 N. Tucson Blvd.