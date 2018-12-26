DELAHANTY, Fernando B.
(71) of Tucson, AZ born January 8, 1947 passed away December 15, 2018 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 51 years, Bee Delahanty. A loving father of four children, Maria (Burke) Leon, Fernando (Denise) Delahanty, Melissa (Adam) Bustamante, Rene (Benetta) Delahanty and he was the proud grandfather, Gabriel, Christopher, Adrian, Joey, Alexis, Brennan. Fabian, Cameron, Joshua, Evan, and Jacob. Survived by his brothers and sisters and numerous nephews and nieces. He loved to dance, golf and was the world's biggest joker. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Mass will be offered at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave, on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.