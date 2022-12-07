Delbert Basinger

The world has lost another great cowboy. Delbert Wayne Basinger "Cotton", born in Italy, Texas Sept 29, 1934, has passed away and gone to be with our Lord and Savior on Nov. 24, 2022. Cotton is proceeded in death by his wife of 66 years, Pat Basinger, his mom Virgie, dad Russell, brother Buddy, and sisters Betty Wetona and Robbie Nell Mayhar (Albert). Cotton is survived by his six children: Debbie Basinger, Tyler Basinger (April), Judy Jablonski, Michael Basinger (Julie), Sherri Stout (Russell), Terri Powers (Gene), 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, one brother Ronnie Basinger (Terry) and three sisters Carol Patterson, Shirley Rapper, Vicki Osborne and many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be at Sonoita Fairgrounds Jan. 14, 2023 between 12-4pm for both Cotton and Pat. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either American Heart Association, The Sonoita Cowbelles, or Santa Cruz Fair and Rodeo Association.