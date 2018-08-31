DELGADO, Carlos M. 11/4/1923 - 8/26/2018 DELGADO, Carlitos B. 9/25/1965 - 7/26/2018
Our beloved father and brother are now rejoicing in the arms of our Lord. Preceded in death by Sara and Carlitos Delgado. Carlos is survived by children, Ricardo (Rosalva), Jorge (Iracema), Fernando (Ofelia), Lourdes (Daniel) Benitez, Alejandro (Lynn) and Monica (Leo) Calleros. Tata Carlos was very special to 24 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. Carlitos is survived by Carol Robles; daughters, Adryna (Sean) Wieck, Angelica, Della (Adam) Huerta and four grandchildren. They will forever be in our memories and hearts. Special thanks to Panchita Mezquita and Robert Wallace for the wonderful care they provided. Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Burial to follow at South Lawn Cemetery.