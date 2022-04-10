 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delia Silvain

  • Updated

Silvain, Delia

Delia V. Silvain, born November 8, 1931, passed away on March 22, 2022. Delia was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest M. Silvain and granddaughter, Karyn M. Elder. She is survived by her children, Esther (Rick) Bracht, Lydia (Steve) Eiserman, Daniel (Cheryl) and Lynda. Delia adored her grandchildren, Laurie, David, Stacie, Dustin, Christopher and Ashley and her 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Delia's life will be held on the morning of Monday, April 11, 2022, with a viewing at 9:00, Rosary at 9:30 and Mass at 10:00. All services will be held at St. Joseph Parish, 215 S. Craycroft Rd. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.

