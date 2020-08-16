Delores Allen

ALLEN, Delores Borchert
June 17, 1922 - August 7, 2020
Born in Richfield, Washington County, Wisconsin to Arthur and Arabella Borchert, Delores was the eldest of four daughters. Delores dreamed of pursuing a career in nursing which lead her to the University of Wisconsin and eventually to the University of St. Frances, Saint Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Joliet, Illinois where she graduated with a BS in nursing. Due to medical concerns, Delores traveled to Tucson, AZ in 1946 where she met the love of her life, Sanford Tobin Allen "Sandy" who she married in May of 1947. Together Sandy and Delores owned and operated Tucson Motor Service and raised three children, Toby (Pam), Tony (Cindy) and Tina often referred to as "the 3-Ts". Delores launched her career as a private duty nurse and in time worked for Tucson Medical Center (TMC) and St. Joseph's hospital in the Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room. Delores was active with the Tucson Women's Symphony Association and Garden Club but always found time to bake bread, host parties, play bridge, drive her children to swim practice and music lessons, and dabble in oil painting. In 2002 after 55 years of marriage and many adventures, Delores lost her loving husband and soulmate, Sandy. Delores was an amazing mother, wife, and friend who will be deeply missed but is survived by rich and wonderful memories. She is survived by her three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Sunrise at River Road caregivers and staff as well as the Traditions Health hospice nurses for the wonderful loving care they gave our mother. Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.