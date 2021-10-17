Delores Cole

We have had the honor to be the children of Delores Ann Cole. She was a beautiful, smart, and talented woman who loved her husband, Jack Cole of 65 years and loved her three children with all her heart. She always put them first. Born on July 13, 1934 in Logan, West Virginia, she had an older sister and a younger brother. She moved to Florida where she met my father and they moved to Arizona. Delores was a social butterfly who loved people and to entertain. She was a member of the Friday Craft Group for 50 years. She loved to cook and always made every holiday special for her family. She and my father spent many summers at their cabin where they enjoyed the beautiful scenery and cool pines. One of the hills behind their cabin, was nicknamed "Delores's Mountain" by my father. Delores was always positive and upbeat no matter what the circumstances. Her reassuring presence, advice and love will be sorely missed. She indeed changed the world for the better and we are heartbroken she has left. We know though, it was her time to be with the Lord and her husband and family in heaven. Her legacy will live on through her three children, John R. Cole II, Pamela Balentine and Laura Kelsey. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Mark's Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.