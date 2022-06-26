Delores Kurimsky

91, died June 17, 2022. Born July 9, 1930 in Olyphant, PA. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2012. Survived by her son, Paul A. Kurimsky Jr. (Lai); daughter, Janet Warburton (Thomas Cranmer); grandchildren, John Paul Kurimsky (Amy), Mark and Brad Warburton and Loc Dang; great- grandsons, Leo Kurimsky, Julian Dang, Allen and Cohen Warburton. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church, 1212 N. Sahuara Ave., Tucson. Burial to follow in Our Lady of The Desert Cemetery, Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.