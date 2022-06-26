 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Delores Kurimsky

  • Updated

91, died June 17, 2022.  Born July 9, 1930 in Olyphant, PA.  Preceded in death by her husband, Paul in 2012.  Survived by her son, Paul A. Kurimsky Jr. (Lai); daughter, Janet Warburton  (Thomas Cranmer); grandchildren, John Paul Kurimsky (Amy), Mark and Brad Warburton and Loc Dang; great- grandsons, Leo Kurimsky, Julian Dang, Allen and Cohen Warburton. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church, 1212 N. Sahuara Ave., Tucson. Burial to follow in Our Lady of The Desert Cemetery, Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News