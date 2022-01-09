Delorin Schluchter

90, of Tucson, AZ and formerly of St. Cloud, MN died Saturday, December 18, 2021, in Tucson from complications due to dementia. Born on the farm near Cavalier, ND on October 2, 1931, to William "Bill" and Thelma (Restemayer) Schluchter. He attended a rural one room country school for the first seven years of his education, graduating from Cavalier High School in 1949. He attended Westmar College, Le Mars, IA before transferring and graduating from North Dakota State University (NDSU), Fargo, ND in Agricultural Sciences in 1953. He played football for the NDSU Bison and remained a dedicated fan and booster through the years! Del served in the US Army from 1953-1955. He married Aliene Neilsen of St. Joseph, MO on May 29, 1954. They moved to the Tucson area in 1989. Del is survived by his wife of 67 years, Aliene, Tucson; son, Wayne (Juli Arneson) Schluchter, St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Joy (Kevin) Barry, Tucson; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a sister, Avis (Leon) Fjestad, Grand Forks, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Keith Schluchter and brother-in-law, Corbin Tindall (KIA Vietnam). Inurnment will be in the Desert Skies UMC columbarium. Memorials, if preferred, can be written to Desert Skies UMC, Casa del la Luz Hospice, or a charity of your choosing. Correspondence will be received for the family by Joy Barry call 520-349-5654 for information. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.