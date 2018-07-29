DEMISSY, Michel Classifieds Arizona Daily Star Jul 29, 2018 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS / ARIZONA DAILY STAR DEMISSY, MichelBorn in France April 16, 1922, died on July 18, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. No Services will be held. Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 99¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary promotion Claim Your Brand on Google Are you on Google? promotion ENTER THE 2017 MARCH FEVER CHALLENGE! Enter the 2017 March Fever Challenge!