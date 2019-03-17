DEMLOW, Jean M.
Jean Mutz Demlow, 96, of Evergreen, CO passed away February 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born January 4, 1923 in Edinburgh, IN and grew up in Indianapolis. She attended Western College for Women in Oxford, OH and Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. Jean lived in Tucson for 43 years before moving to Evergreen in 1997. She enjoyed music, literature, art, nature and traveling. She was a fiber artist who tried her hand at everything from quilting, knitting and weaving to macrame, origami and other crafts. Her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by son, Tom (Anita) of Vancouver, WA; daughters, Jane Coffey of Tucson, Ann (Howard) Hargrove and Judy (Elliott) Drumright of Evergreen; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Florence Mutz; her brother, Tom; her husband, Jack and her son-in-law, Michael Coffey. A Memorial Service will be held in Golden, CO on Saturday, April 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor Center for Blind Children, 2550 Roslyn St., Denver, CO 80238; The Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22203 or St. Mark's Presbyterian Church bell choir, 3809 E. Third St., Tucson, 85716.