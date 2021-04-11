Denis Alspach

81. Born May 17, 1939, in Ohio to James T. and Eloise Keyes and died March 18, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ, peacefully in her sleep. Denny is survived by her husband of 58 years, Don (Dave); daughter, Lindsay Alspach of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Megan Dart (Bryan) of Phoenix, AZ; brother, David Keyes (Roberta) of Gig Harbor, WA; cousin, O.J. Wilkinson (Iclia) of Paradise Valley, AZ; cousin, Barbara Sutak, of Napa, CA; cousin, Peg Cann (Nick) of Napa, CA; numerous nieces, nephews and ever faithful canine companion, Buster. Denny grew up in Lubbock, TX, and later Arcadia, CA, where she graduated from Arcadia High School in 1957. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta women's fraternity at the University of Arizona where she met her husband and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Art. After graduation she worked as a technical illustrator at Hewlett-Packard, back when it was just 'Dave and Bill on the hill' in Palo Alto, CA. Her husband became an airline pilot and in 1972 they moved to Paradise Valley, AZ, (before it was known as "PV") where they were active members of Paradise Valley United Methodist Church and ran a successful antique shop for many years before moving to Sanibel Island, FL, after falling in love with beach life on vacation. They were one of the first home owners in Seagull Estates on Sanibel but sadly, while living in FL, Denny contracted viral encephalitis which left her with lifelong debilitating memory and health challenges. Dave retired to help take care of her and they moved to Tucson to better enjoy season tickets to the many collegiate sports while spending their summers at Rainbow Lake in Lakeside, AZ. Her last move was to Phoenix in June 2020 to be closer to family. Denny had a wicked sense of humor and loved a good joke. She was known for her ready wit and her laughter was a source of delight to her long-time friends. She also was lovingly known for not holding back her opinion and for being a card-carrying member of the grammar police. Denny was very artistic and had an amazing eye for interior design. She loved animals, creating art, reading, winning card games, making homemade greeting cards, birding, antiquing, and watching University of Arizona sports (Go Cats!). The family would like to thank her neurologist of more than 25 years, Dr. David Labiner of Tucson, AZ, whom they credit with finding the solution to controlling Denny's seizure disorder. They also would like to thank her Primary Care Physician Dr. Cory Buschmann, Phoenix, AZ, for being a source of strength and support. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for all the sympathy, comforting words, prayers, and expressions of kindness and concern. Over the years, Denny was involved with many different charities and organizations including the Kappa Alpha Theta Foundation, P.E.O., Assistance League of Tucson, and P.A.W.S. to name just a few. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of her two favorite charities, Heifer International or Stealing Hearts Rescue Phoenix, AZ. We encourage everyone to please join us for a celebration of Denny's life on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the old chapel at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church Paradise Valley, AZ, followed by a gathering at the family home with more details being announced later. 1 CORINTHIANS 13:13 And now, these three remain: Faith, hope, love. But the greatest of these is love. Arrangements by Neptune Society