Denise Stone

STONE, Denise Anderson
was born on February 11, 1933 in Bootle, Liverpool in England, to Elsie and John Anderson. This lass from Liverpool fell in love with an Air Force Yank she met in a pub, Edward Donald Stone, Dante, VA. They married in Christ Church in Bootle on August 6, 1955, traveled the world, and called Tucson home after Ed's retirement from the USAF. Denise passed peacefully on January 20, 2021. Survived by daughters, Debbie Spohn (Vern), AZ and Sharon Pudwill (Gary), MN and grandchildren, Nathan and Elizabeth Spohn and Elise and Riley Pudwill. She is preceded in death by her adoring husband of 60 years, Ed Stone; parents and sisters, Marjorie (Reg) Simpson and Joan Anderson. A celebration of Denise's life will be scheduled later this year. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.