DENMAN, Mary
passed away at the age of 94 on November 19, 2018. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Howard B. Denman on July 14, 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Fitzpatrick; three grandchildren, Deborah Fitzpatrick, David Gordon and Christopher Fitzpatrick; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons. Mary and Howard built and owned The Patio Drive In on Flowing Wells Road in the 1960's. They attended St. Andrews Presbyterian Church for years where Mary was a leader for the Bible Study Fellowship. A Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.