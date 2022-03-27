Denney Willis

Willis, Denney
Denney Tilghman Willis, 80 of Tucson, Arizona passed away at 8 pm Wednesday March 2, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1941 in Hillsboro, Ohio the only child of Farrell Tilghman and Rozella Polk Willis. On February 19, 1967 he married Patricia Ann Griffin.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; son Joshua Willis of Tucson, son J. Adam (Jennifer Silva) of Aledo, Texas and four grandchildren, Noah Dane, Ava Grace, Luke Tilghman and Griffin Jude as well as his Aunt Mary Ann Torres Willis and over a dozen cousins on both the Willis and Polk side of the family.
Growing up on a dairy farm working for his parents Farrell and "Rozy", Denney developed a world class work ethic combined with his naturally gentle spirit with farm animals and the people he met.
Denney graduated from Paint Valley High School in Bainbridge, Ohio in 1959.
Denney was a genuine pioneer in the food service industry for nearly six decades. He was an owner and operator of seven fast food Red Barn restaurants in the 1970's.
Always expanding his territory, he purchased an expired food trademark in 1974: The flying angel logo for Arbuckle's Ariosa Coffee which at one time was the most purchased coffee in the United States. Denney worked tirelessly to resurrect the Arbuckle brand and provide thousands of his customers the same standards of excellence that John Arbuckle himself pioneered a century before. He was a passionate advocate for quality as a member of the Specialty Coffee Association as well as an enthusiastic member of The Tucson Originals restaurant group.
With his loving wife Pat always by his side, Denney built homes, traveled with his family, and often anonymously donated his time and money to many charities.
He leaves a legacy of unconditional love, integrity, tireless work ethic and a Christ-like servant's heart of generosity and grace. He was a member of Northwest Community Friends Church for over 40 years.
As a husband, father, grandfather and mentor, Denney will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched thru his wisdom, humor and unwavering love.
A Celebration of Denney's life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 8th at Catalina Foothills Church located at 2150 E Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718. Arramgement by Adair Avalon.