Denney Willis

Willis, Denney

Denney Tilghman Willis, 80 of Tucson, Arizona passed away at 8 pm Wednesday March 2, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1941 in Hillsboro, Ohio the only child of Farrell Tilghman and Rozella Polk Willis. On February 19, 1967 he married Patricia Ann Griffin.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; son Joshua Willis of Tucson, son J. Adam (Jennifer Silva) of Aledo, Texas and four grandchildren, Noah Dane, Ava Grace, Luke Tilghman and Griffin Jude as well as his Aunt Mary Ann Torres Willis and over a dozen cousins on both the Willis and Polk side of the family.

Growing up on a dairy farm working for his parents Farrell and "Rozy", Denney developed a world class work ethic combined with his naturally gentle spirit with farm animals and the people he met.

Denney graduated from Paint Valley High School in Bainbridge, Ohio in 1959.

Denney was a genuine pioneer in the food service industry for nearly six decades. He was an owner and operator of seven fast food Red Barn restaurants in the 1970's.