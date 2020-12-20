Dennie Furr

FURR, Dennie
71 years young, passed on November 26, 2020. Arizona native and most loving father. Retired from 30+ years as a railroad engineer and a lifelong avid foodie. Lover of animals and the simple things in life. Curmudgeon of the incompetent, and dry humor extraordinaire. Devoted University of Arizona sports fan and football season ticket holder for over 40 years. Expert smile creator and belly laugh maker. Professional heart protector, advice giver and life teacher. He will be forever missed by son, Michael; daughters, Stephanie and Jamie and his beloved cat buddy, Mr. Wallace 'Wally' Furr. Funeral arrangements will not be made public; if you would like further information regarding Dennie's celebration of life, to be planned at a later date, please reach out to the family at DFurrTucson@gmail.com Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.
