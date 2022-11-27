Dennis Bruns

Dennis retired from the U.P. Railroad after 35 years of service, he then became a realtor for Long Realty in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by parents Emil & Magdelina Bruns, daughter Vicki Lynn Gillespie; Survived by wife Betty Bruns; daughter Catherine (Mark) Sauer; son Brian (Jennifer) Bruns; 6 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 from 1-3:00pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel) 6505 S. 144 St. Omaha, NE 68137. For more details, call Braman Mortuary at 402-895-3400.