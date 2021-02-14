Dennis Freeman

We lovingly remember Dennis, who peacefully passed from this life on February 8, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born May 1, 1930 in Seattle, Washington, and received his degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and then moved to Buffalo, NY where he worked at Sylvania Electric Products and met his beloved wife, Betty. In 1977 they moved to Tucson where Dennis worked at Hughes Aircraft until his retirement, during which he remained active in the Purdue Alumni Association, the Tucson amateur radio community, and Christ the King Episcopal Church. Dennis is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Joanne; daughter, Jill and her husband, Brent; and son, Jonathan and his wife, Cindy and granddaughters, Heather and Elizabeth. A Memorial Service will be planned for a future date. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.