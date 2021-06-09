Dennis Landeros

 Skip to main content
Passed away May 15, 2021, he was born February 4, 1955 to Jose and Clara. A lifelong Tucsonan he attended Tucson High playing football, part of the 1971 state championship team. Professionally Dennis worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and as a teacher until finally finding his passion in the fitness industry. He quickly became a fixture at The Fountains at La Cholla working with seniors as a fitness instructor. Happiest with a fishing rod in his hands Dennis enjoyed all things outdoors, sports and helping people around him. More recently you'd find him side-by-side with his dog, Dakota, and spoiling his granddaughter as 'Papa.' Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Clara Landeros. Survived by daughter, Keely (Frank) Perlich; granddaughter, Nola Perlich; son, Joel Landeros; sister, Jo Ann Anthony; brother, James (Brenda) Landeros; his nieces, nephew and the many friends he made throughout the Tucson community. Dennis was the most loving and giving father and grandpa, he is missed more than words can describe. An open house style memorial will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at La Paloma Country Club, Santa Catalina room. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, University Chapel.

