Dennis Laue

LAUE, Dennis Richard "Denny"

aged 74, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on July 10, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. By the grace of God, he held on until both of his children could be by his side before he went peacefully to meet his Heavenly Father.

Denny is survived by his children, Matthew Laue (wife Sarah) and Sarah Laue (wife Tina) and his grandchildren, Aubrey, Samantha, Dylan and Stellan.

Denny grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was raised by his wonderful mother, Luella Franke Laue. From an early age, he showed an insatiable interest in tinkering—a passion that would lead him to earn his Master's in Aeronautical Engineering from Purdue University.

Upon graduation, Denny interned for NASA's Space Program and was onsite in 1969 when Neil Armstrong first walked on the moon. From there, Denny took a role at General Dynamics (Convair) in sunny San Diego, California. In the early-90s, he accepted a position in Tucson, Arizona where he spent the rest of his career in high-level program management for Raytheon, specializing in defense. His career took him to the far corners of the Earth including the Arctic Circle.