Dennis Mclean

Dennis Mclean

MCLEAN, Dennis M.

89 years old, passed away on December 2, 2020. Dennis was born November 20, 1931 in Watertown, NY to Charles and Gratia McLean. Loving husband of Barbara McLean who passed away on April 15th, Dennis is survived by his four children, Denise Graves, Cindy Hubbell, Jim (Teresa) McLean, Scott (Donna) McLean; ten grandchildren, Travis Graves, Dillion Graves, Nicole Hubbell, Ryan (Brittany) Hubbell, Kristen McLean, Megan McLean, Katie McLean, Brenden McLean, Ian McLean, Evan McLean and two great-grandchildren, Rowen and Anthony Hubbell. He is also survived by a brother, Tom (Judy) McLean.

A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Memorial gifts may be given to St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.

