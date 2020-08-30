 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis Ozenghar

Dennis Ozenghar

  • Updated

OZENGHAR, Dennis D.

beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passsed away August 25, 2020. Born October 12, 1941, in Redford, Michigan. Served in the US Navy from April,1959 until September 1962. He is survived by his wife, Pam Steffe; daughter, Denell Bridges Vess; son, Dennis D. (Paul); stepdaughter, Dawn Steffe; six grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. He was many things to many people. He always had a twinkle in his eye, could tell really long stories but most of all had a caring heart. He will be missed by all who knew him. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News