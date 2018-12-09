DENOVCHEK, Jacob John
After fighting a four year battle with melanoma, Jacob Denovchek passed away on December 4, 2018 with his parents by his side. He was born in San Diego on August 9, 1982 to James and Carleen Denovchek where he attended Ericson Elementary. After the family moved to Tucson, he attended Whitmore Elementary, Townsend Middle School and graduated from University High in 2000. Jacob received his Bachelor's degree in History at the University of Puget Sound in 2004 and joined the Army in 2005. He served with the 772nd Forward Surgical Team which was deployed to Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan for 14 months in 2008-2009. After various jobs, Jacob received his calling to volunteer at the VA Hematology/Oncology lab helping other veterans fight their cancer. Sharing stories was a great form of medicine and made everyone's day a little easier. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and medical staff at the VA, the Center for Neurosciences, and Banner University Medical Center for their never ending care and support. There are no words to describe the benefits we received from their understanding and compassion. Per Jacob's request, private services will be held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana. Memorial donations may be made to the Voluntary Service, So. Arizona VA Health Care System, Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.