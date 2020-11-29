Derald Hendrickson

HENDRICKSON, Derald "Dave" Kay
went to heaven on November 20, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1928 to Harry and Fay Hendrickson in Spencer, Iowa, and grew up on a farm in Marcus, Iowa. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1946 and served in Korea for two years. Dave received his Masters' degree in Education from the University of Arizona in 1952. His gift for teaching began at Sunny Side High School. He later served as the Assistant Principal at Tucson High and Principal at Catalina and Pueblo High Schools. After retiring from TUSD, Dave taught at the Federal Prison and supervised student teachers at the U of A and NAU. His students lauded him for believing in them and challenging them to take risks. Dave never missed a reunion of his former high school graduates. Dave is survived by his wife of 32 years, Arlene; three daughters, Jan Magness (Bobby), Barbara Greene (Ed) and Sarah Gladstone; two stepdaughters, Lisa Royal and Patti Morrison (Lex); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dave was a very kind and caring man, and his unexpected wit often put a smile on a stranger's face. He had a passion for restoring Datsun 240-Z cars and an appreciation for Native American Art. Donations can be made in his name to the Community Food Bank, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or Light the Way Lutheran Church. A public memorial will be planned when COVID permits. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.
