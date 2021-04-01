Derald Nye

died due to complications of Parkinson's disease on March 26, 2021 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on March 2, 1935 on a farm in NW Kansas and lived there until he was 13 when his family moved into the town of Oakley, KS. He graduated from Oakley Consolidated High School in 1953, served two years in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 and graduated from Kansas State University in 1961 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He then worked for IBM corporation from 1961 until his retirement in 1991 including at Cape Kennedy, FL on the Saturn 1B & V rocket instruments, and in Owego, NY, Puerto Rico, Boulder, CO and finally Tucson, AZ. Derald became interested in astronomy in high school and ground his first telescope mirror in 1964. He went on to build a number of telescopes and a 2-story observatory topped by an 18.5' dome in his backyard, named for his inspirational former professors, Kirmser-Wakabayashi. He was married to his first wife, Viva Little for nine years. Later Derald met Denise Blum when they both were traveling in Australia in February 1972 and they married in Boulder, CO on April 9, 1973.