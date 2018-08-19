DEVANEY, Jesse Ulysses III
68, passed away July 31, 2018 at his home in Vail, Arizona. The son of Jesse Ulysses DeVaney, Jr. and Betty Jo Coffey DeVaney, Jess was born August 15, 1949 in Tucson, moving later to Safford, AZ where he attended elementary and high school. He was a graduate of Eastern Arizona College and Arizona State University, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam. He was a talented vocalist and accomplished violinist. His career in radio spanned many states and decades, most recently KIIM FM in Tucson, where he entertained listeners as "JD the DJ" with his smooth voice, friendly personality and quick wit. Jess will also be remembered for his humanitarian work with TOP Vietnam Veterans, a foundation he established to help his fellow Vietnam veterans and their families heal through Tours of Peace. Jess is preceded in death by his father, Jesse and sister, Mary. He leaves behind his wife, Marsha; mother, Betty; children, Matthew and Rebecca; sister, Cindy Olvey; grandmother, Mary Coffey; three grandchildren, Alexander, Parker and Truman, multiple nieces and nephews and friends across the globe. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to "TOP Legacy Scholarships" c/o Law Offices of Michelle Belanger McNair at 3 Ashley Ct., Park City, UT 84060.